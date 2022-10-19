The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Athletic Director Christian Spears speaks during an event where Marshall University received a $13.8 million check from the West Virginia Water Development Authority's Economic Enhancement Grant program to fund the remaining balance needed to build a baseball stadium on Thursday at the future site of the baseball stadium in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Board of Governors voted Wednesday to approve the second phase of construction of the new baseball stadium.

The project has remained inactive since an initial groundbreaking in October 2019, but since the board’s June approval of a new plan, construction is underway four months later.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University.

