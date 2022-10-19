Athletic Director Christian Spears speaks during an event where Marshall University received a $13.8 million check from the West Virginia Water Development Authority’s Economic Enhancement Grant program to fund the remaining balance needed to build a baseball stadium on Thursday at the future site of the baseball stadium in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Board of Governors voted Wednesday to approve the second phase of construction of the new baseball stadium.
The project has remained inactive since an initial groundbreaking in October 2019, but since the board’s June approval of a new plan, construction is underway four months later.
The new plans moved the ballpark location from the 2400 block of 5th Avenue to is located in the 2200 block of 2nd Avenue in Huntington, behind the softball team’s Dot Hicks Field.
To meet a spring 2024 deadline, the plan was to build the field and lights, with the structure of the ballpark forming around it as money came in.
However, earlier this month, the university's Athletics Department received a $13.8 million windfall from the state to reach its fundraising goal.
Phase two includes the construction of two metal buildings that would contain the visiting team locker room, batting cages and storage. It is expected to cost no more than $3.4 million for acquisition, installation and buildout of the buildings.
The board approved the measure Wednesday during its regularly scheduled meeting at the Memorial Student Center on campus.
The vote came ahead of Athletic Director Christian Spears’ inaugural State of the Herd address, updating the community on the standing of Herd Athletics.
Check back later for more on this developing story.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
