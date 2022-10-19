HUNTINGTON — Next week will mark one year since Marshall University President Brad D. Smith was voted into his position.
During a meeting of the Marshall University Board of Governors on Wednesday at the Memorial Student Center on campus, board members reflected on the shift in direction and progress made in the months since.
After a 100-day listening tour in his first few months of office, Smith identified several priorities: to grow students, not fees; invest in the team; take care of the university’s house; and manage strategic resources.
The top priority is increasing enrollment, which peaked in 2010 and has fallen by 22% since. Smith said the school has launched a strategic enrollment management plan to address that.
“We are shifting our mindset from admissions to recruiting, from focusing only on high school seniors to 10 different student personas or cohorts,” he said. “We’re going to design an amazing experience for each and every one of them.”
Smith has also announced the promise of making sure that within 10 years, no Marshall student will graduate with student loan debt. First, the university has to raise about $300 million.
He added that the school has completed a pay equity study to ensure competitive and equitable pay.
As Marshall forms a strategic plan to move forward, Smith said a theme is emerging: Marshall for All, Marshall Forever.
“Marshall for All signals we are an inclusive university and we will accept you where you are and help you become everything you want to be,” he said. “Marshall Forever acknowledges … education needs to become more accessible and more flexible.”
Finally, Smith said the board has filled eight of 10 cabinet-level searches, with two on deck. The university is also searching to fill other high-ranking positions for deans and directors of various colleges and schools.
Board Chairman Patrick Farrell said 18 months ago the board identified its priorities for the next president, and he believes Smith has surpassed the mark.
“I will say that all the activities that I see happening now, that the Marshall board sees now, are addressing those with new approaches,” he said.
In other measures Wednesday, the board voted to approve the second phase of construction of the new baseball stadium.
The project had remained inactive since an initial groundbreaking in October 2019, but since the board’s June approval of a new plan, construction is underway four months later.
The new plans moved the ballpark from the 2400 block of 5th Avenue to the 2200 block of 2nd Avenue in Huntington, behind the softball team’s Dot Hicks Field.
To meet a spring 2024 deadline, the plan was to build the field and lights, with the structure of the ballpark forming around it as money came in. However, earlier this month, the university's Athletics Department received a $13.8 million windfall from the state toward its fundraising goal.
Phase two includes the construction of two metal buildings that would contain the visiting team locker room, batting cages and storage. It is expected to cost no more than $3.4 million of the money raised for acquisition, installation and buildout of the buildings.
The vote came ahead of Athletic Director Christian Spears’ inaugural "State of the Herd" address, updating the community on Marshall Athletics.
The board also re-approved funding weights as part of the state’s new higher education funding formula. The board had approved it once during a special meeting last month, but inadvertently overlooked a rule that said the weight given to students accumulating 60 hours must be greater than those accumulating 30 hours.
The formula was created by state lawmakers this year and means about a third of state funding for institutions will be contingent on their success in 10 categories. However, a school’s funding cannot decrease by more than 5% each year. There are also adjustments for inflation.
Under the weights approved Wednesday, bachelor’s degrees awarded account for 35% of formula weight, while associate degrees awarded account for 20%. Another 10% depends on expenditures on research and development, while 9% considers the number of students who have accumulated 90 credit hours toward their degrees. Another 8% looks at awards given per 100 full-time-equivalent faculty.
Smaller percentages take into consideration students who have accumulated at least 60 and 30 credit hours — 7% and 6%, respectively — the number of master’s degrees and doctoral degrees or certificates awarded — 1% each — and the number of students who are “learning and working” — 3%.
In giving student body updates to the board, Student Body President Isabella Griffiths said the Marshall University homecoming court will be more inclusive this year, with candidates being able to sign up for any three categories: Mr., Mrs. or Mx. Marshall. Mx. is a pronoun used by gender-neutral people. Marshall’s homecoming celebrations start next week.
In giving an operations report, Brandi Jacobs-Jones, senior vice president for operations, said the university is getting ready to embark on a new 10-year campus master plan. She said the report is expected to be released in June.
“(Our partners are) currently reviewing over 100 different data points, feasibility studies,” she said. “A lot of work has gone on about the condition of our facilities and looking at strategic enrollment management and how that intersects with your actual physical presence.”
Jacobs-Jones also said five to six students are participating in a pilot project where they are given a chance to reduce their housing or living expenses by about $500 per semester by providing four hours of work or labor for the staff.
Marshall also has nine faculty, staff and students who are serving as secret shoppers for the dining program. The individuals will help provide real-time feedback as to the condition of the dining facilities and its staff, Jacobs-Jones said.
Wednesday’s meeting opened with the ceremonial swearing in of four new board members — Griffiths, Ginny Lee, Kipp Bodnar and James Smith — by Chief Cabell Circuit Judge Gregory Howard.
The meeting ended with a nearly hour-and-a-half executive session about naming opportunities, student, personnel and real estate matters. When they returned, the board voted to approve a resolution for naming opportunities at multiple locations within the business, education and health professions colleges.
Those names will be released at a later date.