According to the board’s agenda, at Thursday’s meeting the board is expected to vote on approval of the capital projects program statement for construction of the Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation for the institution’s College of Business. It will enter into a master and ground lease, which will permit groundbreaking and construction to begin.
The board is also expected to discuss updating its employee salary policy to include non-classified employees, among other changes. The policy would be updated with a merit-based compensation model, which would provide salary options and flexibility for employee compensation. There is no anticipated additional cost to the institution if the change is approved.
A comment period will be open until Jan. 18, 2022, and the final policy could be approved at a subsequent meeting.
As part of the board’s on-going review of its policies, it is expected to approve no changes being made to Marshall’s policy on the president’s emergency authority to suspend, dismiss and/or revoke certain privileges for students or groups in emergency situations.
The board will also receive investment and financial budget reports up to Sept. 30.
No committees are scheduled to meet ahead of Thursday’s full meeting, which will begin at 9 a.m. in the Shawkey Room at the university’s student center.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.