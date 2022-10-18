The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20220904 mu tailgate 39.jpg
A sign marks the future location of the Marshall University baseball field on Sept. 3 in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — During its meeting Wednesday, Marshall University’s Board of Governors will vote on expanding construction at the site of the future baseball stadium.

The board is set to meet at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, in the Shawkey Dining Room at the Memorial Student Center in Huntington.

