HUNTINGTON — During its meeting Wednesday, Marshall University’s Board of Governors will vote on expanding construction at the site of the future baseball stadium.
The board is set to meet at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, in the Shawkey Dining Room at the Memorial Student Center in Huntington.
The full meeting will follow three committee meetings that start at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
The submitted resolution for the baseball project states the university is looking to move to the second phase of the project after recently receiving additional funding.
The move comes after the university Athletics Department received a $13.8 million grant from the state to reach its fundraising goal.
The funding through the West Virginia Water Development Authority became available after Gov. Jim Justice backed the state Legislature’s appropriation of $250 million in federal CARES Act money to a special fund overseen by the authority to go toward water and economic development projects.
Phase two includes the construction of two metal buildings that would contain the visiting team locker room, batting cages and storage. It is expected to cost no more than $3.4 million for acquisition, installation and buildout of the buildings.
The field — construction on which had been dormant for years since the October 2019 groundbreaking — is now on its way to being completed for the Herd to host its 2024 home opener on campus. The progress follows the board greenlighting the project in June.
After stamping approval on the state’s new higher education funding formula during a special meeting last month, the Board of Governors will re-examine the topic. According to the agenda, the weights approved in September omitted a rule that said the weight given to students accumulating 60 hours must be greater than those accumulating 30 hours.
The board will also discuss an amendment to its classified and unclassified employee salary policy, which could change the way salary increases are handled internally.
Among other items to be discussed is whether to allow the women’s swimming and diving team to enter an affiliate membership with the Missouri Valley Conference.
An executive session on naming opportunities, student, personnel and real estate matters is also on the agenda, as well as the swearing in of new board members.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.