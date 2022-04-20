HUNTINGTON — Students at Marshall University may see little to no tuition and general fee increases next year if a proposed fee schedule is approved.
The Marshall University Board of Governors will meet Thursday at the Memorial Student Center on campus to set tuition and fee rates and the university’s budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, among other items.
Before the board meets, the Athletic Committee will meet to approve 2022-23 budgets and receive compliance reports and team updates. It will also go into executive session to discuss personnel and real estate matters.
The Academic and Student Affairs Committee will meet to discuss policies regarding distance education courses, review and approve program review recommendations and possibly add a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology.
Finally, the Finance, Audit and Facilities Planning Committee will meet to discuss the schedule of tuition and fees at Marshall and its proposed budget for the 2022-23 year.
Those committee items will also be discussed before the full board.
The fee planning schedule proposes in the 2022-23 school year that the per-semester costs of tuition, required education and general fees remain the same as the 2021-22 school year.
Undergraduate residential, non-residential and metro students will pay a total of $4,302, $9,829 and $7,344 per semester in tuition and fees, respectively.
Under the proposal, graduate residential, non-residential and metro students would pay $4,364, $10,743 and $7,899 per semester, respectively.
The news comes after the Board of Governors’ February meeting, at which time Marshall President Brad D. Smith said indicators suggest school enrollment may be back to pre-pandemic levels by fall.
The College of Health Professions’ nursing program is adding a fee of $105 for the 2022-23 year, if the proposal is approved, and forensic science graduate students could see an increase of $208, $466 or $295 in tuition and fees depending on their residential status.
The School of Physical Therapy doctorate students could see increases of $330 or $521 for residential and non-residential students. School of Pharmacy doctorate students could see fee increases from $183 to $623, depending on their residential status. The school’s master students could see increases of $132, $196 or $25, depending on their residential status.
Those in the Master of Public Health Program could see increases of $330 for residential students and $695 for non-residential students.
If the schedule is not approved, students could see $26 increases in standard auxiliary fees and specialization fees.
The full board meets at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at the Shawkey Room of the Memorial Student Center.