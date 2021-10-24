HUNTINGTON — As Marshall University’s Board of Governors is set to make a final decision on the next leader of the university, search committee members said they are happy with how the hiring process has played out.
The search began earlier this year when current President Jerome Gilbert announced he would not seek a contract extension next summer, citing personal and professional reasons. In the months since, five finalists were announced. The five toured Marshall University campuses and met with students, staff and faculty earlier this month.
On Thursday, the search committee met to discuss the candidates and make final recommendations, which will be presented to and discussed among the university’s Board of Governors at its meeting Thursday, Oct. 28, before the new president is named.
The finalists are, in alphabetical order: Bernard Arulanandam, vice president for research, economic development and knowledge enterprise, University of Texas at San Antonio; Bret Danilowicz, provost and vice president for academic affairs, Florida Atlantic University; Robyn Hannigan, provost, Clarkson University; Kathy Johnson, executive vice chancellor and chief academic officer, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI); and Brad D. Smith, Marshall alumnus, philanthropist and former CEO of Intuit.
Patrick Farrell, chairman of the Board of Governors and presidential search committee chair, said as of Friday the committee had accomplished every goal it wanted to in terms of finding great candidates and having good options from which to choose.
“The BOG wanted to conduct the most inclusive and transparent search as possible. I think we achieved that,” he said. “Through every step of the way, we have included input from the faculty, students, staff, alumni and the community. Their input helped shape the criteria we chose that we used to achieve (the field), and I think it got us to where we have five great finalists.”
The search started with building a seven-member committee, which includes five women and at least two people of color.
Tracy Christofero, Ph.D., chair of the faculty senate and member of the presidential search committee, said the candidates were compared against a presidential profile written by Farrell that outlined the ideal president.
Farrell said there were 107 applicants, which was narrowed down to 16 and then five. Christofero said Farrell abstained from voting or influencing the vote, but moderated the discussions. She said every committee member had a “golden ticket” to make sure their favorites were finalists, but no one used it.
“We all had the option to put our candidate in the mix, but no one used that golden ticket to do it,” she said. “All of us agreed that we had the best five out of the group and we would be happy with any of them.”
Christofero said that during the search, shared governance was important to her and she believes each of the candidates would continue to give faculty, students and staff a say in the school moving forward.
Christofero added that she felt the size of the committee was ideal because research shows smaller groups are able to complete tasks in a shorter amount of time and increase productivity.
“We were able to get our points across,” she said. “I think if you get too many people, the waters get a little bit muddier. I don’t think we overlooked anything.”
The Board of Governors is set to meet at 11 a.m. Thursday.