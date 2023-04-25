HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Board of Governors will consider several action items in connection with each of its committees when it meets on the university’s main Huntington campus on Wednesday.
During its meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Shawkey Dining Room of Marshall’s Memorial Student Center, the Board of Governors will consider more than 10 action items, including the approval of the addition of a new BS degree, the approval of 2022-23 academic program review recommendations, the approval of the schedule of Fiscal Year 2023-24 tuition and fee rates and the approval of the overall and athletics budgets for Fiscal Year 2023-24, according to the agenda for the meeting.
In connection with its Academic and Student Affairs Committee, the board will consider the approval of a degree addition of a bachelor of science in pharmaceutical sciences that would create the opportunity for “an accelerated 3+4 program which leads to the Doctor of Pharmacy degree,” according to meeting agenda.
The board will also consider approval of the 2022-23 academic program review recommendations that include discontinuing Marshall’s Economics-BA undergraduate degree program and Geospatial Information Science-Advanced graduate certificate program after they have been completed by all currently enrolled students.
The board will consider the approval of the schedule of Fiscal Year 2023-24 tuition and fee rates, which proposes a 11.5% decrease in the metro tuition and fee rate; a 2.5% increase in the undergraduate and graduate resident and non-resident tuition and fees rates; and aligning the online tuition and fee rate with the in-state resident tuition and fee rate “with access granted to various student services not previously accessible,” according to the meeting agenda.
Also in connection with the Academic and Student Affairs Committee, the Board of Governors will consider approval of the budget for Fiscal Year 2023-2024, which includes a proposal for “a $1,350 base pay increase for every employee,” according to the agenda for the meeting.
The board will also consider approval of the athletics budgets for Fiscal Year 2023-24, according to the agenda for the meeting.
Board members are expected to enter into executive session during Wednesday’s meeting to discuss naming opportunities and matters involving commercial competition.
The board's committees also will meet Wednesday in the Memorial Student Center: the Athletics Committee will meet at 10 a.m. in the Shawkey Dining Room; the Academic and Student Affairs Committee will meet at 11 a.m. in the Student Resource Center; and the Finance, Audit and Facilities Planning Committee will meet at 11 a.m. in the Shawkey Dining Room.
