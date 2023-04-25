The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20210201_hd_MarshallEXTERIOR
Buy Now

The John Marshall statue is seen on campus at Marshall University on Jan. 31, 2021, in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Board of Governors will consider several action items in connection with each of its committees when it meets on the university’s main Huntington campus on Wednesday.

During its meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Shawkey Dining Room of Marshall’s Memorial Student Center, the Board of Governors will consider more than 10 action items, including the approval of the addition of a new BS degree, the approval of 2022-23 academic program review recommendations, the approval of the schedule of Fiscal Year 2023-24 tuition and fee rates and the approval of the overall and athletics budgets for Fiscal Year 2023-24, according to the agenda for the meeting.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter and can be reached at jrichardson@hdmediallc.com and found on Twitter at @JRichardsonHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you