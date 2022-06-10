HUNTINGTON — A part of an iconic piece of gay art history will be on display in Huntington through next month.
On Oct. 11, 1987, the NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt was first unfolded on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., during the National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights. It covered a space larger than a football field and included 1,920 panels of people lost to AIDS or AIDS-related illness. As the sun rose on the U.S. Capitol, volunteers unfolded the quilt as the 1,920 names were read out loud.
The quilt was conceived by longtime San Francisco gay rights activist Cleve Jones to create a memorial for those who had died of AIDS and help others understand the devastating impact of the disease, the majority of whom were not given funerals due to social stigma surrounding AIDS.
Ten of those blocks, featuring names of people from the region, will be on display through July 30 at the Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery inside the Visual Arts Center at 927 3rd Ave. in downtown Huntington.
The gallery held its own unfolding ceremony Friday, where Jay Adams, HIV coordinator with the AIDS Task Force of the Upper Ohio Valley and a volunteer with the quilt’s organization, educated visitors on the quilt’s history.
On that 1987 day, Adams stumbled across the quilt display at the National Mall after a morning of protesting at the White House for rights.
“I stayed. We were planning on going out to dinner or lunch after this protest march, but I stayed for hours and helped them fold it back up,” he said.
He never left the organization after that, and 35 years later he helps organize displays and educate society.
The quilt lives on, with new panels still being added. As a whole, the quilt is a 54-ton tapestry, with nearly 50,000 panels dedicated to 110,000 people. It is considered one of the largest community art projects in history.
The blocks are 12 feet by 8 feet and include eight smaller rectangle memorial sections, each personalized by the loved ones of those who were lost. Many of the panels include people from West Virginia and the surrounding area.
Five of the panels lay on the floor after Friday’s ceremony. Adams said he knew all 40 people. The youngest was just 5 years old. Another was for 11-year-old Edwina Caban, who Adams called his “little sweetheart.” Her pink panel was her casket cover, he said.
“She just absolutely captured my heart,” he said.
Adams said after the march he was doing the best he could for people who were dying, but HIV took a huge turn around 1996 when the amount of deaths reduced with new drugs being released.
“In 1996, our program turned around and my whole attitude had a turnaround, because we had to be there for the people that were living and might be living for another 40 years,” he said.
Today his job is strict HIV care and getting medicine for those who contract the disease, many of whom now contract it via intravenous drug use due to the drug crisis, he said. West Virginia was seeing five or so new cases a year after 1996, but with the drug crisis, his office has seen 30 new patients this year alone.
Adams said he hopes the quilt can encourage local people who have HIV to seek care.
“Even though many of these people died years ago, if you are here in Huntington, West Virginia, right now and you’re HIV infected and you’re not in care, this is just the same as it was back in the ’80s.”
He also hopes it teaches the community the AIDS pandemic is still here.
“This is a piece of history. People continue to die of this virus and (the quilt) keeps getting bigger,” he said.
Marshall Gallery Director Jamie Platt said the idea for the exhibit came after a faculty member’s spouse met Adams at an event. She knew right away she wanted to bring the quilt to Huntington, but the display was delayed a couple years after the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Platt said she was overcome by the display even just by looking at pictures of the quilt.
“It’s moving to see the outpouring of love stitched into each block. Even if you never met the person memorialized, their lives come into focus in those stitches and you feel the impact of their loss,” she said.
She hopes the quilt helps people understand AIDS is real and has victims.
“My hope is that they see this and realize that it’s not just a nameless, faceless person,” she said. “This is a person who was loved when they were here.”
The gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free and masks are required, regardless of vaccination status.
The National AIDS Memorial works with hundreds of partners across the country to organize over 1,000 displays. Adams encouraged anyone who is interested in hosting a similar display to contact him at 304-780-9274.