HUNTINGTON — Students from Marshall University’s Lewis College of Business, Brad D. Smith Schools of Business, earned second place in an international sustainability-themed case competition, hosted by Beta Gamma Sigma with the Foundation for Environmental Stewardship.
Marshall students Jamison Lewis and Erin Roberts were second-place winners in the Case Competition at the 2023 BGS x SDGs LAB Leadership Conference, which took place virtually Feb. 3-5.
Marshall students Maddy Branham and Nick Smith participated as well in the conference, through which students learned about the United Nations’ Sustainability Development Goals and met with business professionals from across the globe.
The Case Competition had 17 teams of two to five students, each submitting a written action plan strategy and B Impact Assessments for a fictional business, LAB Inc., to meet sustainability requirements and qualify for the B Corp Certification. An organization’s B Impact Assessment is a measure of its social and environmental performance.
Lewis and Roberts were part of a team of five, including three students from another university.
“It was a great networking experience for me. Our five-person team worked very well together, and I’m extremely proud that we were able to earn this amazing win at the international level,” Lewis said in a news release.
“I love seeing when our students make the most out of opportunities,” said Ben Eng, faculty advisor of Marshall University’s Beta Gamma Sigma chapter. “This particular opportunity is an especially important one because this conference is all about how the business leaders of tomorrow must be equipped with not only the ability to compete and succeed financially, but also to simultaneously make a real and positive difference in society. I’m proud that Marshall students are leading the way in high-impact leadership.”
Beta Gamma Sigma is the official honor society of the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, the premier business school accrediting body in the world. Membership is by invitation only and is based on class rank. Marshall University’s chapter of Beta Gamma Sigma has been recognized as a “high honors” chapter for the past five years.
