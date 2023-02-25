The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

"Holiday Celebration — A Gift to the Marshall Community" will take place at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Students from Marshall University’s Lewis College of Business, Brad D. Smith Schools of Business, earned second place in an international sustainability-themed case competition, hosted by Beta Gamma Sigma with the Foundation for Environmental Stewardship.

Marshall students Jamison Lewis and Erin Roberts were second-place winners in the Case Competition at the 2023 BGS x SDGs LAB Leadership Conference, which took place virtually Feb. 3-5.

