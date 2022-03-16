HUNTINGTON — A court hearing scheduled in an ongoing battle between Marshall University and Conference USA has been moved to April.
The athletic conference sent a demand letter for arbitration to the university Feb. 17 in reference to Marshall’s intent to leave C-USA for the Sun Belt Conference in time for the 2022-23 athletic season. C-USA points to its bylaws, which require a 14-month notice before exit.
However, Perry Oxley, who is representing Marshall, said when the university entered into the agreement in October 2003, it did not include language requiring arbitration for such disputes. Marshall said forcing it to go into arbitration with C-USA would violate the West Virginia and U.S. Constitutions. C-USA continues to object to that order.
The sides were set to meet to air their grievances Wednesday, but the hearing was moved to April 20 at the request of Conference USA. A temporary restraining order granted on Marshall’s behalf was set to expire Thursday, but was expected to be extended due to the date being moved.
Cabell Circuit Judge Christopher D. Chiles issued the restraining order in February after an initial finding that the university faces immediate and irreparable injury and was likely to succeed on the merits of its case against a forced arbitration with the athletics conference.
Marshall announced in November it would be moving to the Sun Belt Conference in the summer of 2023 “or sooner” before announcing in February it would be leaving C-USA this summer. The conference filed an arbitration demand, which sought a declaratory judgment on claims of breach of contract and infringement.
In the meantime, both the Sun Belt Conference and C-USA have released 2022 football schedules with Marshall included.
In an initial hearing last month, Chiles asked both sides to file their arguments with strict deadlines. C-USA filed its arguments by March 4, but Marshall has yet to file its side since the hearing was pushed back.
In its argument, C-USA said Marshall benefited greatly in both championships and money by being a member and agreeing to abide by C-USA’s bylaws.
“Now Marshall finds those bylaws inconvenient because they prevent Marshall from leaving,” the attorney wrote.
The attorney wrote Marshall has gladly operated under the bylaws, which were most recently amended in 2013, and the university approved the aberration clause by serving on the conference’s executive committee.
The clause calls for arbitration to take place in Dallas before a panel of three arbitrators, two of which would be attorneys. The bylaws also state Marshall agrees to not institute a civil action with respect to any matter subject to binding arbitration, the conference argued.
After the arbitration demand was made, Marshall filed its lawsuit in Cabell Circuit Court, arguing it had not agreed to the clause. C-USA argues the court has jurisdiction.
C-USA argued Marshall ignored specific rulings from the West Virginia and U.S. Supreme Courts, which they believe meant the circuit court lost jurisdiction to take action once the arbitration agreement was reached.
The conference specifically referred to a 2017 ruling by the West Virginia Supreme Court, which involved a case in which two parties had an arbitration agreement. The plaintiffs in that case lost in the high court, despite the agreements being amended several times without a signature by the plaintiffs.
Marshall has not yet responded to C-USA’s argument.