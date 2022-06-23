HUNTINGTON — The Office of Equity Programs at Marshall University celebrated the 50th anniversary of the enactment of Title IX on Thursday.
The celebration, led by Debra Hart, director of the Office of Equity Programs and Title IX coordinator, kicked off with eco-friendly rice paper confetti cannons and a laminated board for everyone to sign in commemoration of the 50th anniversary.
This would later be followed by an introduction of the significance of Title IX and a documentary showcasing its place in history.
“We’ve come a long way since 1972,” Hart said.
Title IX was signed into law by President Richard Nixon after being introduced and moved through Congress by several women, especially Rep. Patsy Mink of Hawaii, who was the first woman of color elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. The act would later be renamed the Patsy Mink Equal Opportunity in Education Act in 2002.
Title IX is most known for its presence in college athletics and sexual assault, but its purpose is to protect discrimination on the basis of sex in all educational programs receiving federal assistance. This includes athletics, employment, admissions and financial assistance, sexual assault and violence on campus, and other areas.
In recent years, this was extended to the basis of gender to protect members of the LGBTQ+ community, although this has been challenged in several states.
Equity Programs at Marshall offers student support services, residency appeals and handles all Title IX complaints for faculty, staff and students.
“Equity Programs is situated to ensure that everyone’s treated in an equitable way,” Hart said. “Both the accused and the victim are treated equal to ensure that all parties are given an opportunity to share their story and their account of what happened.”
Cadyn Fraley, office administrator of the Office of Equity Programs, said her mission is to make students feel safe and know that staff are there to support them.
“We are here to help provide an outlet for students so their voices are heard, and if they need anything from us, we’re just always here and our offices are always open,” Fraley said.
Fraley is from South Korea, and in her experience, she said discrimination and sexual misconduct are not addressed as often as they should be. She has been a part of Equity Programs for almost a year, and she said in her time there, it has grown to be a place where anyone can openly discuss their concerns.
“(Title IX) is very important, and I want to be a part of that and help it grow to something a little bit bigger, something that people are not afraid to talk about,” Fraley said.
Hart hopes that by having events like Thursday’s, students, faculty and staff will better understand the responsibilities that come with Title IX, filing reports and the availability of Equity Programs for everyone.