Mitchell Hall receives his white coat during the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine’s second White Coat Ceremony for its Class of 2024 physician assistant (PA) students on June 4 at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.
HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine held its second White Coat Ceremony for its Class of 2024 physician assistant students Saturday.
The ceremony took place at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center in Huntington. Marshall University started annual white coat ceremonies in 1996 after they grew into a popular tradition at many medical and physician assistant schools.
Dr. Bobby Miller, vice dean for medical education at the School of Medicine, said white coats are symbolic of the professionalism expected of students during their school and ultimately as practicing health care providers.
“The cloaking with the white coat ... is a hands-on experience that underscores the bonding process,” he said. “It is a personally delivered gift of faith, confidence and compassion. Contributing to the care, helping and healing of others is both a privilege and awesome responsibility. It is a responsibility that never leaves you.”
Mitchell Hall, class of 2024 physician assistant student from Huntington, said physician assistants play a unique role in the health care field.
“The white coat ceremony is a big milestone in our journey to become a health care provider and a reminder of the great responsibility we are being entrusted with,” he said.
Ginger Boles, director of Marshall’s physician assistant program, said she was proud of the students and how far they have grown.
“Today is a momentous occasion in your professional life,” she said. “And one I hope you will long remember.”
Marshall’s physician assistant program is housed in the Robert W. Coon Education Building on the campus of the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center in Huntington. The program takes 28 months to complete.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.