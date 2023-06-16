Program specialist LaTwane Pugh, right, shakes hands with president Brad D. Smith as Marshall University conducts a celebration in observance of Juneteenth on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Harless Field in Huntington.
Candice Hager, of Huntington, and her children Major, 11, right, Carter, 10, and Oaklyn, 1, pose together as Marshall University conducts a celebration in observance of Juneteenth on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Harless Field in Huntington.
Kaye Godbey, coordinator of wellness programs, speaks with people at her table as Marshall University conducts a celebration in observance of Juneteenth on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Harless Field in Huntington.
Glen Midkiff, chief of staff for academic affairs, right, greets Lisa Moten, of Beckley, as Marshall University conducts a celebration in observance of Juneteenth on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Harless Field in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Members of the Marshall University and Huntington communities observed Juneteenth with a celebration Friday afternoon on Harless Field.
The celebration was open to the public and included live music by Red Line along with “food, friends and fun,” according to organizers. Bruce Felder, Marshall’s chief talent and diversity, equity and inclusion officer, provided remarks.
