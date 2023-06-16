The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Members of the Marshall University and Huntington communities observed Juneteenth with a celebration Friday afternoon on Harless Field.

The celebration was open to the public and included live music by Red Line along with “food, friends and fun,” according to organizers. Bruce Felder, Marshall’s chief talent and diversity, equity and inclusion officer, provided remarks.

