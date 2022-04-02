The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — After three years of classroom work, Marshall University’s School of Pharmacy students will test their knowledge as they enter their fourth year.

The school celebrated the accomplishment Thursday during a spring awards and pinning ceremony, which marks a transition in their higher learning careers.

A pinning ceremony recognizes third-year students’ transition from course work to full-time experiential learning for their fourth year. The accomplishments were acknowledged Friday at the university’s Memorial Student Center.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.