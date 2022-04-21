Renat Roytenberg, left, discusses his work with School of Pharmacy Dean Eric Blough, right, during a Student Research and Creativity Symposium on Wednesday at the Arthur Weisberg Family Applied Engineering Complex in Huntington.
Taylor Scott, from left, Kasey Walls and Makayla Akers make a presentation during a Student Research and Creativity Symposium on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Arthur Weisberg Family Applied Engineering Complex in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University celebrated its undergraduate and graduate students’ research this week at its inaugural Student Research and Creativity Symposium on campus.
The symposium, which took place Tuesday and Wednesday, gave students the opportunity to demonstrate their accomplishments and contributions made to the community via their research.
The schedule also included guest speakers and lunchtime panel discussions to inspire future research and creativity on campus.
Philippe Georgel, director of Marshall’s Office of Undergraduate Research, said more than 100 students from all disciplines across campus presented their work, showcasing the best work of their departments.
“Students’ presentations will build their confidence and help motivate and inspire their peers as well as high school students in attendance,” he said. “The event will impact Marshall by demonstrating the breadth of our students’ achievements to the community, business leaders and governmental representatives.”
