Graduate Rasheen Ali shakes hands with president Brad D. Smith as Marshall University conducts its 2022 Winter Commencement ceremony on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Doctoral graduate Thomas Bernard Holland is hooded by dean Robert Bookwalter as Marshall University conducts its 2022 Winter Commencement ceremony on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Members of the United States Armed Forces stand to be recognized as Marshall University conducts its 2022 Winter Commencement ceremony on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — More than 1,000 Marshall University students graduated Saturday at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, setting off for their next adventures.
Speakers challenged the graduates to fight for the lives they want and to never give up, as graduation is only one page or chapter in the books of their lives.
"Graduation is a time to celebrate all the good things to come and to remember all the people and places we will miss from our undergraduate and graduate years," said Student Body President Isabella Griffith. "Feel confident and accomplished knowing how special today is and know that this is just the beginning for remarkable chapters that lie ahead."
Marshall President Brad D. Smith, Faculty Senate Chair Shawn Schulenberg, Graduate Council Chair Scott Davis and others shared their pride of the approximately 1,100 students who graduated this weekend. An estimated 500 participated in Saturday's live commencement ceremony.
Commencement speaker Josh Brunty, an associate professor of digital forensics in Marshall's College of Science, told students about an elementary school teacher he had who loved Marshall, and went on to be the reason he attended and now teaches at the university.
Brunty told students there will be many bright and happy days ahead of them, but there will also be sad days, and he hopes the graduates take on those challenging days to keep moving forward.
Brunty told the students despite the challenges in schooling over the last few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have earned their degrees.
"It’s obvious that the world hasn’t been kind to you and your education these past couple of years, but I’m confident that each and every one of you will be stronger for it," he said.
Mikayla Shremshock, Marshall University Alumni Association Board of Directors president, encouraged the graduates to read and run.
She encouraged reading so graduates can see new worlds or this same world from new perspectives, and she told students while they did not have to complete a marathon, she hopes they continue running in the direction of their dreams.
To Shremshock, Saturday's graduation is only a page, or maybe a chapter, of the students' lives.
"For some of you, this might be more of a prologue or an introductory chapter setting the scene for all the great things to come. For some of you, it might be more of a middle chapter where we really get into the good juicy bits," she said. "Regardless, from my perspective, this is the best cliffhanger ending. I can’t wait to see what you all accomplish next."
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
