HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University cheerleaders recently competed in the National Cheerleaders Association Collegiate Championship in Daytona, Florida.
Teams from across the nation came together earlier this month in hopes of winning the national championship.
Marshall's team began preparations in August with new coaches and a young team.
Marshall cheerleaders support football, women’s volleyball, women’s basketball and men’s basketball throughout the year. The athletes of the cheer team also excel in the classroom with an average GPA of 3.46 and participate in volunteer activities in the community.
The team finished sixth in the Advanced All Girl Division I-A category. Marshall's division included teams from the University of Louisville, Clemson, North Carolina State, Oklahoma State and the University of Maryland, and the competition was close, with a few points separating first and sixth places.
