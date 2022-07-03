HUNTINGTON — Derrick Kolling, Ph.D., professor and chair for the department of chemistry at Marshall University, has been awarded $366,624 by the National Science Foundation to research the resilience of tardigrades, also known as “water bears.”
The findings of this project could be used to protect astronauts during space travel, to gain insight into the aging process, storing vaccines at room temperature and improving general well-being, according to Kolling.
Water bears are a category of eight-legged, segmented, semi-microscopic animals that have been found almost everywhere and in every climate on Earth — from mountainous ranges to tropical rainforests, and from the Arctic to the Sahara Desert. They can even survive underwater and were found on the moon due to a crashed satellite.
Studying this animal could provide a “road map” for how humans can survive extreme conditions or how drugs are stored.
“(Water bears) show up in the news a lot, and they’re interesting critters. My son’s very interested in them. And one day, we have (a National Science Foundation)-funded instrument and we decided to see if we could measure radical formation in tardigrades, so that’s sort of how the whole project started,” Kolling said.
Free radicals are byproducts of metabolism and can do damage to the human body. Kolling said he wants to try to measure these free radicals in water bears the same way they would be measured in a human to see how they affect the animals’ resiliency.
According to Kolling, water bears survive adverse conditions by forming “tuns.” This happens when water bears expel water and become compact in a process called “cryptobiosis,” which Kolling compares to a sort of hibernation.
This process allows them to defend themselves against UV radiation, chemicals, freezing temperatures and other harmful environments.
“If you were a tardigrade on the outskirts of the desert and you dried up, you would form these tuns and then wait until you’re rehydrated to come back and start proceeding as normal. Cryptobiosis is a description of the way these animals are able to do that,” Kolling said.
Kolling’s lab will test the ability of different types of water bears to go into and come out of tuns by placing them in high concentrations of salt, sugar and other chemicals and then removing them.
The lab started with photosynthesis research, and now Kolling’s lab is able to grow their own algae to feed the water bears and propagate them.
The research will involve a collaboration between Kolling and Leslie Hicks, Ph.D., a Marshall chemistry alum whose lab is in the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The grant is expected to support Kolling’s research for three years, along with master’s student Brendin Flinn and several undergraduate researchers.
Hicks’ lab received a separate grant for their part in the research.
The grant will also fund an outreach program for K-12 students, part of which will feature “tardigrade trading posts.” The lab will send kits to “citizen scientists,” K-12 students and possibly homeschooled students and underserved communities.
With this kit, students can create their own experiments with water bears by using a 3D-printed microscope, which will be provided in the kit. They can also find water bears in their own backyards and send them back to Kolling’s lab for assistants to decide if the bears are a new species or have interesting properties.
“You can find them in your backyard. I’ve been out with my son before. You can find them in moss and lichens and in the grass. That’s what we’re hoping with the tardigrade trading post — allow these citizen scientists to go out and find new water bears,” Kolling said.
The lab hopes to put together more modified lab kits for high school students to have as many eyes on the project as possible.
Although the grant is meant to last for three years, Kolling said his lab has already collected enough data to publish their first research paper soon to show the progress of this project.