Graduate Jordan Lowe, right, poses for a photo with President Brad D. Smith as Marshall University conducts its spring commencement ceremony on Saturday at the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
Graduate Andrew Michael Fraley, right, shakes hands with President Brad D. Smith as Marshall University conducts its spring commencement ceremony on Saturday at the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
Author and podcast producer Griffin McElroy delivers the keynote speech as Marshall University conducts its spring commencement ceremony on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s spring commencement ceremonies were a time of reflection on the past and a look toward the future for graduates.
About 1,300 students graduated from Marshall’s programs this spring, and about 850 graduates, who obtained doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s or associate’s degrees, participated in Saturday’s ceremonies. The morning and afternoon events were held at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Griffin McElroy, a Huntington native who hosts the podcast “My Brother, My Brother and Me” with his brothers Justin and Travis, gave the commencement address. McElroy graduated from Marshall in 2009 with a degree in journalism. He is also an author and voice actor.
McElroy shared anecdotes from his own experiences attending Marshall. He spoke about how past versions of oneself are part of how one comes to be. He also shared an exercise for graduates for when they came up to the stage: take 15 seconds to think about the ceremony and their feelings at the moment. That memory will stay with them, he said.
“The more that you disavow past versions of yourself, the more that you try to purge them from your memory, the harder it’s going to be when it’s time for you to figure out who you really are,” McElroy said.
Marshall University President Brad D. Smith during the ceremony encouraged graduates to take their memories of their time at the university with them. Smith is also an alumnus of Marshall and graduated in 1986.
“As you think about your time at Marshall University, please take those memories with you and cherish them forever in the days to come,” Smith said to graduates.
After the ceremony, Hannah Ellis, who graduated Saturday with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, said she felt a mix of emotions. Her cap was adorned with the words “Future CEO.” Following graduation, she plans to start her own company.
Ellis is from Logan, West Virginia.
“I’m very excited to finally … be finished with school, and I’m just really kind of proud of myself. This is a big accomplishment for me,” she said.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
