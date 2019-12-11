HUNTINGTON — Marshall University will have its 2019 winter commencement at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena.
More than 1,200 students will graduate from Marshall, including 463 master’s and doctoral candidates. It’s expected about 550 students will participate in Saturday’s event. Those honored include July and August graduates as well as December.
Students will be recognized individually as they cross the stage to shake hands with University President Jerome Gilbert and their academic dean, with degree conferral taking place during the ceremony finale.
This year, April Fugett, professor of psychology at Marshall, will deliver the commencement address. It is customary at Marshall for a leading faculty member to serve as guest speaker for winter commencement.
Fugett teaches psychology and has interests in the psychology of learning as well as the psychology of popular culture. She is a graduate of Morehead State University and completed her doctoral degree in cognitive psychology at the University of Kansas. She joined Marshall’s faculty in 2008 and has served the university in a variety of academic and administrative positions. Fugett was named the 2019 recipient of the Hedrick Outstanding Faculty Award at Marshall.
Doors open at 8 a.m. Graduates must report by 9 a.m. and are encouraged to arrive as early as possible to get through security.
The Big Sandy Superstore Arena has implemented new security procedures including walk-through metal detectors for all events occurring in the building including commencement. Prohibited items include: illegal drugs or substances, outside food and drink, knives, guns, pepper spray, lasers, glow sticks, fireworks, wallet chains, sharp spiked jewelry, selfie sticks, tripods and umbrellas.
Parking is available in the parking garage on 3rd Avenue across from the Big Sandy Superstore Arena. Parking in this garage is available on weekends at no charge. Parking is available in the Pullman Square garages for a fee.
Marshall will provide shuttle buses to transport graduates and guests from campus to the arena. Graduates and guests are encouraged to park on university lots at the 6th Avenue Parking Facility, Performing Arts Center, football stadium or across from Smith Hall (Lot F). Shuttle service will begin at 7:30 a.m. for the 10 a.m. ceremony. After commencement, buses will transport passengers back to campus.
The ceremony will be livestreamed at www.marshall.edu/it/livestream.