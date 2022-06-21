HUNTINGTON — More than 400 community members will trek to Marshall University’s campus this week to help spruce it up during Community Cares Week, an event to help beautify the university for the return of students and the institution’s move to the Sun Belt athletic conference.
During a news conference Monday, university President Brad D. Smith said the week gives those who can’t financially contribute to the university a way to give back.
“Our alumni and our community can donate treasure,” he said. “They can also donate time and talent. (We needed to) lean in and say, ‘This is how you can be helpful.’”
Smith called the donations of work “sweat equity.”
Community Cares Week kicked off Monday with a carnival on the Memorial Student Center Plaza, which featured cotton candy, snow cones and popcorn as well as yard games and a dunking booth with some known faces, such as Marshall University’s director of the Office of Public Safety, Jim Terry, entering the booth.
On Tuesday, the focus turned to housekeeping projects. Projects ranged from power washing to landscaping, painting and more across campus.
Olivia Fogo, a volleyball player for Marshall double-majoring in management and marketing who is also interning with the Big Green Scholarship Foundation, was sweeping the Memorial Student Center early Tuesday. She said she plans to participate a couple days this week and is excited to be able to give back.
By noon, Fogo had helped with power washing, wiping down walls and railings and more.
“I mean, it is free labor. I’m not gonna lie, but I think it’s a good thing to do,” she said. “Working in Big Green, I understand the whole monetary donation system, and a lot of people don’t have the money or … the means to give a lot monetarily, and this is just another way for them to give back to the community.”
Smith was tending to flower beds near the One-Room Schoolhouse near 5th Avenue on Tuesday. He said earlier in the day he returned to his old stomping grounds at Corbly Hall, where he cleaned bathrooms. Marshall Board of Governors Chairman Patrick Farrell was benched Tuesday — that is to say, he spent the morning helping build benches across campus.
Campuswide, hundreds of mulch bags lined flower beds, power-washers hummed and paint glistened as progress was made.
Lunch will be provided for the volunteers all week, with special VIP guests joining lunch activities, which include a daily raffle. Tuesday’s guest of honor was Huntington Mayor Steve Williams.
Other than food, the school’s growing sustainability department gave presents of “Herd Dirt” — worm casting, a natural plant food — and compost tea concentrate for participants to take for their plants at home. Participants also got free T-shirts for their efforts.
Smith said the university hopes to conduct similar Community Cares events throughout the Huntington community in the future.
“Community Cares is going to be a two-way process. We are going to start picking communities and saying, ‘We are coming to your community; you make a list,’” he said. “And we will bring the student body, the faculty and staff, and we are going to come in and help you in your community. That strengthens the relationship.”
Fogo said she would give back at future events, too.
“I think that’s something that our team would definitely get involved with as well,” she said. “Continuing this project around campus, at athletic facilities and branching out around Huntington in general, I think that’s a great idea.”