HUNTINGTON — While the football teams they support every Friday night strive to dominate the other, the marching bands are more than happy to split halftime for their respective shows.
Band competitions are their game day of sorts, though it’s still a more cordial atmosphere than a football rivalry.
There’s a commonality of shared experiences that bind anyone who’s been in a marching band, regardless of whose colors you’re wearing.
But at the end of the day, everyone was looking to add some hardware from Marshall University’s Tri-State Marching Championships to their trophy case.
Band trailers and buses bearing the colors and logos of schools from across West Virginia (and a few from southern Ohio) jumbled outside Joan C. Edwards Stadium as the annual band competition returned to Marshall. Bands big and small, from Dawson-Bryant to Greenbrier East, warmed up outside on any spot they could find before one by one facing their big moment before the judges and an army of supporters.
“That’s the thing about band families — we’re all musicians here,” said Jesse Stevens, assistant director of bands at Marshall University.
In total, 19 high schools performed (17 from West Virginia, and South Point and Dawson-Bryant from Ohio), as well as Marshall’s Marching Thunder performing in exhibition at the competition’s end. Local bands participating included Huntington High, Wayne, Spring Valley, Winfield, Hurricane and Lincoln County.
South Point, performing in Class AAAA, was named the competition’s overall grand champion, followed by Dawson-Bryant, who won in Class AA. Nicholas County was named first in Class A, while Hurricane was first in Class AAA.
Stevens added that many high schoolers performing Saturday will likely matriculate to Marshall’s Marching Thunder in the years to come. Even if they don’t, or never return to Marshall, they make an effort to make their competition a fun, memorable one for the high schoolers who will grow up to look back at it.
“We’ve really prided ourselves on creating a friendly, welcoming environment for anybody who comes to our campus,” Stevens said. “We want them to have a great experience while they’re here, enjoy it today and hopefully come to Marshall.”
