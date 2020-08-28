Essential reporting in volatile times.

CHARLESTON — Marshall University and Yeager Airport officials are looking into the feasibility of building a residence hall for students at MU’s Bill Noe Flight School — possibly in partnership with a hotel chain — on an adjacent 2.5-acre tract.

Yeager Director and CEO Nick Keller briefed members of the Charleston airport’s governing board on the development during a meeting Wednesday.

The site under consideration for the development is now occupied by vacant general aviation T-hangars, slated for removal by the end of the year for reuse at Summersville Airport.

Marshall officials floated the idea of building the residence hall in partnership with a hotel chain, Keller said. The more than 200 students expected to attend the flight school each year make it possible for Marshall “to guarantee a certain occupancy rate for the hotel,” making investment in the facility more attractive, he said.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the flight school took place two weeks ago. Since then, heavy equipment operators have been moving earth at the site to prepare it for construction. Paramount Builders, of St. Albans, West Virginia, has been awarded a $6.8 million contract to build a 10,500-square-foot classroom building and a 12,000-square-foot hangar in time for the start of fall term classes in 2021.

The aggressive construction schedule in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic “shows Marshall’s commitment to this airport and to aviation,” Keller said.

A hotel chain has yet to be identified as a potential partner for the project, since the concept has been a topic for discussion for less than one month.

Reach Rick Steelhammer at rsteelhammer@wvgazettemail.com, 304-348-5169 or follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

