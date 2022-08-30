HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Office of Career Education welcomed students and employers back through its doors during a grand reopening Tuesday.
Jennifer Brown, assistant director for student engagement and marketing, said the office underwent renovations in 2021. The staff had to move out of the building for about six months and had been working recently to organize the office before officially celebrating the improved space Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The Office of Career Education helps students combine passion, strengths and skills into forming a career, while also connecting students with potential employers.
The renovations added three offices to the building, located at 1681 5th Ave., Huntington, which can be used by employers or students for on-campus interviews, whether they be in-person or virtual ones with a student needing a good internet connection and professional looking space.
Brown said employers and students have already taken advantage of the space.
“We were open last semester, but we wanted to do our grand reopening because, for a lot of our students, this is their first time actually on campus because of COVID-19,” she said. “They may have been doing online classes, and so we wanted to make sure they knew where we were and that they knew all the different opportunities they could come into our office and get.”
Getting acquainted with the office early in a collegiate career can help students finish strong, Brown said, encouraging underclassmen to stop by and visit the office to get to know what services they have to offer.
“Even though they may think, ‘Oh, you know, I don’t need to go there until the senior (year),’ well, that’s kind of too late,” she said. “They should be coming in as soon as now so that they can start doing job shadowing, really getting out and seeing if what they’ve declared their major as is right for them.”
Brown said she was most excited for the new “selfie station,” a space in the office where students can get their headshot taken for their professional social media accounts or other usage, such as their Handshake account, a jobs and careers search website available to Marshall students.
“We have a nice backdrop and we’ve got our good, fancy camera that we’re figuring out how to use and a ring light and everything, so we are as professional as we can be,” she said.
The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
