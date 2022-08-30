The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Office of Career Education welcomed students and employers back through its doors during a grand reopening Tuesday.

Jennifer Brown, assistant director for student engagement and marketing, said the office underwent renovations in 2021. The staff had to move out of the building for about six months and had been working recently to organize the office before officially celebrating the improved space Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

