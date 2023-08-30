BOTH PHOTOS: Studio intern Jillian Felder sits with students during a snack break in the pre-K room at Marshall University’s June Harless Center on Tuesday. The center plans to open a new, similarly designed classroom for toddlers by early October.
Studio Intern Jillian Felder sits with students during a snack break in the pre-K room at Marshall University’s June Harless Center on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. The June Harless center plans to open a new, similarly designed classroom for toddlers by early October.
Studio intern Jillian Felder sits with students during a snack break in the pre-K room at Marshall University’s June Harless Center on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. The June Harless center plans to open a new, similarly designed classroom for toddlers by early October.
June Harless Center Executive Director Tarabeth Heineman discusses the program's new toddler classroom on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Huntington. The center plans to open the new classroom by early October.
June Harless Center Executive Director Tarabeth Heineman discusses the program's new toddler classroom on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Huntington. The center plans to open the new classroom by early October.
BOTH PHOTOS: Studio intern Jillian Felder sits with students during a snack break in the pre-K room at Marshall University’s June Harless Center on Tuesday. The center plans to open a new, similarly designed classroom for toddlers by early October.
Studio Intern Jillian Felder sits with students during a snack break in the pre-K room at Marshall University’s June Harless Center on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. The June Harless center plans to open a new, similarly designed classroom for toddlers by early October.
Studio intern Jillian Felder sits with students during a snack break in the pre-K room at Marshall University’s June Harless Center on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. The June Harless center plans to open a new, similarly designed classroom for toddlers by early October.
June Harless Center Executive Director Tarabeth Heineman discusses the program's new toddler classroom on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Huntington. The center plans to open the new classroom by early October.
June Harless Center Executive Director Tarabeth Heineman discusses the program's new toddler classroom on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Huntington. The center plans to open the new classroom by early October.
HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Early Education STEAM Center is expanding this year to include a classroom for 2- and 3-year-olds.
A few spots are left for the new toddler classroom, which is expected to open by early October inside Corbly Hall on Marshall’s main campus in Huntington, according to Tarabeth Heineman, executive director of Marshall’s June Harless Center. Heineman said the hope is to have 12 toddlers in the new classroom.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.