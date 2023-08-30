The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Early Education STEAM Center is expanding this year to include a classroom for 2- and 3-year-olds.

A few spots are left for the new toddler classroom, which is expected to open by early October inside Corbly Hall on Marshall’s main campus in Huntington, according to Tarabeth Heineman, executive director of Marshall’s June Harless Center. Heineman said the hope is to have 12 toddlers in the new classroom.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter and can be reached at jrichardson@hdmediallc.com and found on Twitter at @JRichardsonHD.

