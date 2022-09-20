The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University engineering programs, as well as the occupational safety and health program, in Marshall’s College of Engineering and Computer Sciences have successfully renewed their accreditation from ABET, a premier nonprofit, non-governmental agency that accredits programs in applied and natural science, computing, engineering and engineering technology.

ABET accreditation indicates that Marshall’s programs meet their industries’ quality standards and that Marshall graduates are prepared to meet the most up-to-date needs and challenges in their fields, according to a news release.

