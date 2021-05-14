CARY, N.C. — It’s going to take more than just some long lines and a massive gas shortage to keep Marshall fans from being a part of history.
They were out in force again Friday, turning the stands at Sahlen’s Stadium into a rowdy green wave of support for the Thundering Herd soccer team as it took on North Carolina in the semifinals of the NCAA’s College Cup tournament.
The folks from Huntington have been as much the talk of this event as the team on the field as it has made an impressive run that includes upset victories against No. 1 seed Clemson and defending national champion Georgetown.
And their numbers have grown even louder as the games move from smaller auxiliary fields to the main stadium with its expanded capacity.
“Herd fans are the best,” said Terry Phillips, who made the six-hour drive with his wife and two young children. “We bring a lot of energy with us. I’m not at all surprised that we’ve shown up with these kinds of numbers.”
Friday’s game was the second one Phillips has attended during the tournament. Others, including the group of students known as the Marshall Maniacs, have traveled up and back for every game to stand in the front row of the stands and chant and heckle opposing players.
The constant back-and-forth has been taxing on both the vehicles in the three-car caravan that has taken the students to the game, as well as their bodies. But as sophomore Madison Vogler, a member of the Marshall women’s team, said, “This is something you’ve got to do while you’re young.”
“It’s exhausting, but it’s exciting,” added junior Katherine Gonzalez. “It’s definitely worth it to be part of this. We’re the boys’ biggest fans.”
Their presence in the stands has been noticeable to the Herd and has been a source of energy off which they’ve fed through three games.
After each victory, the players and coaches have walked across the field to salute, then celebrate with, their classmates, families and others there to cheer them on.
“The support from Herd Nation has been absolutely fantastic,” coach Chris Grassie said. “But they’ve shown us that since 2019, coming out to games. We’ve broken the record a couple of times at the stadium, and they’re following us down here. We know tickets are a hot item in Huntington and the fans are amazing.”
Each team was allotted 200 tickets from the NCAA. The rest of the approximately 3,000 tickets available were sold on a first-come, first-served basis.
And Marshall fans were quick to gobble up as many as possible.
A large contingent gathered in the parking lot several hours before Friday’s game tailgating, socializing and reveling in the attention their school is suddenly getting in its quest for its first major NCAA national title.
They gathered under three large green tents, getting revved up for the game by playing cornhole on Thundering Herd-themed boards and chanting “We Are … Marshall” — stopping only to form a receiving line that cheered the team bus as it arrived at the stadium.
It was a sight that brought a smile to retired Herd coach Bob Gray.
“This was my dream, but now it’s a reality,” said Gray, who gave way to Grassie in 2016. “I’ve been here many times for the College Cup and seen the names of the teams posted on the sideline. I always thought one day Marshall is going to have their name up there, and sure enough, this is the weekend. We’ve come a long way, and it’s phenomenal.”
Besides the hiring of Grassie, who took the University of Charleston to three College Cups — including a pair of national championship games — and the recruitment of high-level international talent such as Vitor Dias, Jamil Roberts, Milo Yosef and goalkeeper Oliver Semmle — the most significant development in the program’s rise was construction of the Hoops Family Field.
“We built that $8 million to $9 million stadium about seven or eight years ago, and it’s a facility as good as any in the country,” athletic director Mike Hamrick said. “I took a lot of heat for that. People asked, ‘Why are you building a stadium that big and that nice for your soccer program?’”
Looking around at the scene surrounding him on a night on which the Herd was one of four teams left in the national tournament, Hamrick had his answer.
“This is why,” he said.