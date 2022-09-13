The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The seven-county region supporting Yeager Airport in Charleston has received certification as an AEROready community.

 Courtesy of Appalachian Power

CHARLESTON — West Virginia International Yeager Airport's governing board on Monday accepted a $1.04 million U.S. Department of Transportation grant to complete the second phase of a Environmental Impact Statement for major runway and terminal improvements planned for the Charleston airport.

Also on Monday, Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced that they had secured $1 million to help cover training costs at Marshall University's Bill Noe Flight School, now in its second year of operation at the Charleston airport. That funding commitment was the result of congressionally directed spending requests the two senators, both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, made of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

