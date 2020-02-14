HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County grand jury has indicted a Marshall University football player on two felony counts.
Brandon Lamar Drayton, 22, a redshirt junior safety for Marshall, was indicted on one count of strangulation and one count of domestic assault regarding an incident on Oct. 23, 2019, according to indictment records filed in Cabell County Circuit Court.
Drayton was jailed Oct. 23, 2019, after he was seen by Marshall University Police Lt. James Parker about 12:15 p.m. that day in the 400 block of 21st Street allegedly forcibly grabbing the alleged victim, who is also a Marshall student, around the neck and shoulder area while yelling at her.
The case was presented to a grand jury after a Cabell County magistrate ruled there was enough evidence for the case to move forward after testimony from three individuals, including the alleged victim.
During a preliminary hearing, assistant prosecutor Ken Bannon said when the alleged victim testified, she said she did not remember much of the incident after she was strangled. She said she experienced pain; nausea; gaps in memory; a flushed, red face; and red marks and bruising after the experience, which was enough to prove she probably had been strangled.
Drayton’s defense attorney claimed he was the victim and his ex-girlfriend had gone after him and followed him.
Drayton, a 6-3, 197-pound junior safety from Largo, Florida, was fourth on Marshall’s team in tackles with 46 this season prior to his suspension. He started in six of seven contests after returning from an ailment in the preseason.
Drayton has been suspended from the football team since the incident was reported.
“Brandon remains under an indefinite suspension from all team-related activities,” said Jason Corriher, Marshall University’s assistant athletic director for media relations.