Marshall offensive lineman Ethan Driskell (52), right, Dalton Tucker (68), Tariq Montgomery (76) and Kendrick Sartor (56) read to children inside Amanda Springier's Pre-K4 class along with other team members on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Our Lady of Fatima Parish School in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Four of Marshall University football's offensive linemen visited Our Lady of Fatima Parish School on Monday to carve pumpkins and read spooky stories to students.
The football players read Halloween stories to the students in second grade and under. For students in third grade and up, the players helped students carve pumpkins in small groups.
Principal Micah O'Connor said Marshall's football players have volunteered their time for projects and events at the school many times over the years, and the children always enjoy working on projects with the team.
