HUNTINGTON — Nine members of Marshall University’s football team peeled, cut and sautéed during a meal prep class at Mountwest Community and Technical College’s Center for Culinary Arts on Monday.

During the meal prep class Monday afternoon at Mountwest’s Center for Culinary Arts in Huntington, lead chef instructor Isabel Cross gave the football players meal prep tips and demonstrations and helped them to prepare ground turkey spaghetti sauce, turkey burgers, and chicken, rice and broccoli.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter and can be reached at jrichardson@hdmediallc.com and found on Twitter at @JRichardsonHD.

