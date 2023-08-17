The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University freshmen are participating in a variety of activities in connection with the university’s Week of Welcome.

During the second day of Week of Welcome on Wednesday, the students participated in an ROTC Obstacle Course activity outside of Gullickson Hall and a campuswide WOW Challenge, among other activities.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter and can be reached at jrichardson@hdmediallc.com and found on Twitter at @JRichardsonHD.

