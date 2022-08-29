The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A Marshall University graduate, author and chief marketing officer for HubSpot, a software company, has been appointed to the institution’s board of governors.

Kipp Bodnar, who graduated from Marshall in 2004 with a degree in journalism, was appointed last week to replace Bill Noe, who stepped down from the board to serve as Marshall’s chief aviation officer for the Division of Aviation. Bodnar’s term will end June 20, 2023.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

