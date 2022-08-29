Bodnar’s background is in digital marketing, and he has demonstrated a track record of success in social media marketing, complemented by deep experience in business-to-business marketing, the university said.
“As a graduate of Marshall University, I am so honored to have the opportunity to contribute to the next generation of Marshall’s evolution," he said. "I look forward to working with President Brad D. Smith on making Marshall the best it can be for its students, faculty and greater community."
While a student at Marshall, Bodnar was editor of the Parthenon and a member of the university's chapter of Public Relations Society of America. He started his professional career as an intern at Charles Ryan Associates in West Virginia and served in roles at several marketing firms before he joined HubSpot in 2010 as an inbound marketing specialist. He was eventually promoted to chief marketing officer.
Smith said Bodnar’s history in modern marketing practices brings the perfect combination of skills and experiences to the boardroom to elevate Marshall’s marketing capability and propel the university forward in a digital world, something the university has promised to focus on in the next few years.
"Kipp Bodnar brings significant knowledge of digital marketing and leadership-at-scale that will amplify our brand and strengthen our execution in the next chapter of our journey,” he said. “I am eager to get Kipp engaged and benefit from his thought partnership for taking Marshall to the next level.”
Patrick Farrell, chairman of the board of governors, said the board and university will benefit tremendously from the appointment.
"His expertise in the field of digital marketing and his understanding of Marshall’s identity will help guide our work as we tackle the challenges facing higher education,” he said.
A Williamstown, West Virginia, native, Bodnar now resides in the Boston area with his family. Bodnar is expected to be sworn in at the next board meeting, scheduled for Oct. 19.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.