HUNTINGTON — A judge granted Marshall University a temporary restraining order against Conference USA’s demand for arbitration on Thursday morning.
Cabell County Circuit Court Judge Christopher D. Chiles ruled in favor of Marshall University’s request, which allows the court more time to review the facts of the case.
Chiles originally granted a 10-day restraining order in the case, but asked the parties to work in conjunction with each other to get to the next hearing date, which he set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 16.
Following Chiles’ granting of the temporary restraining order, Naill Paul, a local attorney from Charleston who represented Conference USA in the matter, asked for civil bond, which is sought to protect defendants in cases that are frivolously filed. Chiles denied that motion.
Chiles also noted the difference in opinions within the case and instructed both sides to work together to narrow the focus of what will be heard and what evidence will be presented in that March 16 hearing.
Conference USA released a statement in conjunction with the court's decision today.
"While Conference USA respects the court's decision to temporarily grant the recent motion filed by Marshall University, the Conference USA Board of Directors stand firm in their belief that all Conference USA institutions, including Marshall, are expected to honor their contractual obligations and adhere to the agreed upon bylaws and covenants," it says. "Conference USA is fully prepared to move forward with the remainder of the legal process."
This is a developing story.
