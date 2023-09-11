The Huntington Children’s Museum and Marshall University’s Office of Intercultural and Student Affairs present the second annual SandFest takes place on Sunday outside of the Memorial Student Center in Huntington.
Junior Leah Teasdale, representing Keramos Clay Club, creates a sand sculpture with others as the second annual SandFest takes place on Sunday, September 10, 2023, outside of the Memorial Student Center in Huntington.
Chris Schletter, of Huntington, left, and 14-month-old Parker Schletter build sand castles together as the second annual SandFest takes place on Sunday outside of the Memorial Student Center in Huntington.
Sisters Ena El Hassan, 8, and Diana El Hassan, 7, of Huntington, work on sculptures together as the second annual SandFest takes place on Sunday, September 10, 2023, outside of the Memorial Student Center in Huntington.
Lesley and Lance Pennington, of Huntington, and their son Lincoln, 6, build sculptures together as the second annual SandFest takes place on Sunday, September 10, 2023, outside of the Memorial Student Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Members of the local and Marshall University communities participated in Sandfest on Sunday.
Campus organizations and student groups, and local businesses competed on the Marshall Memorial Student Center Plaza in a tabletop sand sculpture competition to win the Golden Shovel award.
Sandfest also included a sand pit, sandcastle-making stations, STEAM activities, face painting, airbrush tattoos, mermaid braids and food trucks.
Sandfest was hosted for the second year by the Huntington Children’s Museum and Marshall’s Intercultural and Student Affairs.
The Golden Shovel (crowd favorite) went to The Clay Club; Judges’ Pick was the Marshall Eye Surgeons; Most Creative was The Biomedical Engineering Club. About $10,000 was raised for the Huntington Children’s Museum and will support building repairs and exhibit purchases.
