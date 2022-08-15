The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BLOX Health care Medical.png

HUNTINGTON — A new clinic at Marshall Health is helping patients with chronic interstitial lung disease improve quality of life, minimize additional damage and reduce symptoms, according to a news release.

Chronic, or advanced, lung disease affects more than 650,000 Americans, according to the Global Health Data Exchange. Led by pulmonologists Amro Al-Astal and Mohammed Megri, the Interstitial Lung Disease Clinic at Marshall Health provides multidisciplinary care and treatment for patients with more than 300 types of lung diseases that result in the progressive scarring of lung tissue. Symptoms may include shortness of breath, persistent cough, fatigue or chest discomfort.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.