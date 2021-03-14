For Marshall Health, growth means access — patients receiving the care they need when and where they need it.
This spring, Marshall Health expanded access to specialty care with new providers in pediatric endocrinology and nephrology, radiation oncology and Mohs (skin cancer) surgery. Additional specialists in neurology, pediatric infectious disease and more are slated to join later in the year. Patients who have had to travel far to see a specialist can especially appreciate having access to specialty care close to home.
In January 2021, Marshall Health also announced a new relationship with Three Gables Surgery Center in Proctorville, Ohio, resulting in expanded outpatient elective surgery options for patients. Marshall Orthopaedics also partnered with Boone Memorial Hospital to bring comprehensive sports medicine and orthopaedic services to Madison, West Virginia.
Additionally, Marshall Health is mobilized to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to up to 1,000 community members per day in partnership with Cabell-Huntington Health Department. Marshall Health is also leading efforts to launch quick response teams with community partners in Putnam and Wayne counties to help reduce overdoses, overdose fatalities and connect individuals with substance use disorder to treatment.