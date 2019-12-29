HUNTINGTON — Marshall Health and its university partners will begin new programs and grow existing ones in 2020 that assist pregnant and parenting people on the road to recovery.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, or CMS, announced this month that it selected West Virginia as one of 10 awardees for the Maternal Opioid Misuse (MOM) model. West Virginia selected Marshall Health and the Marshall University Research Corp. as its care-delivery partner to implement the model.
According to a release from CMS, the MOM model is the next step in the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation’s multi-pronged strategy to combat the nation’s opioid crisis. The model addresses fragmentation in the care of pregnant and postpartum Medicaid beneficiaries with opioid use disorder through state-driven transformation of the delivery system surrounding this vulnerable population. The goal is to improve quality of care and reduce costs for mothers and infants by supporting coordination of clinical care with other services.
“The MOM model is a unique opportunity for health care providers in West Virginia to improve care for mothers and infants affected by the opioid crisis, and the model represents another step in President Trump’s agenda to combat the opioid crisis through holistic, compassionate treatment and recovery services,” said U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar in a release. “The model is aimed at promoting more coordination and integration of care, and we look forward to assessing West Virginia’s results as they work to support some of the most vulnerable mothers and their infants.”
The MOM model will have a five-year period of performance beginning in January 2020. Care delivery will begin in year two. Funding for care-delivery services not otherwise covered by Medicaid will be provided by Innovation Center funds. By year three, states must implement coverage and payment strategies.
At the same time, a two-year, $250,000 health grant from Hearst Foundations will support the development of a comprehensive system of care through the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and Marshall Health for pregnant and parenting women with substance use disorder.
The project will grow family-centered recovery care in Cabell, Kanawha, Jackson and Putnam counties in West Virginia, the four counties currently served by the Great Rivers Regional System of Addiction Care initiative. These services will expand the efforts of Healthy Connections, which started serving pregnant and parenting mothers in 2017, through family navigation services. Family navigators work alongside a family to advocate for service access, treatment and recovery, and healthy family development. Funding from Hearst Foundations will bring family navigators into four more communities.
In addition to initiatives like the Maternal Addiction Recovery Center and Project Hope for Women & Children, which are already underway through the Marshall School of Medicine and Marshall Health, the funded project will leverage a number of existing partnerships and resources, including Great Rivers Regional System for Addiction Care, Healthy Connections and the Provider Response Organization for Addiction Care & Treatment (PROACT).
“Having a baby can be an overwhelming experience, only complicated by the disease of addiction,” said Lyn M. O’Connell, associate director of community services at Marshall Health, in a release. “Family navigators are an essential and unique support for pregnant and parenting women that promote recovery and encourage healthy relationships. This funding will allow us to support more children and families.”
In 2018, Marshall Health launched Great Rivers Regional System for Addiction Care thanks to funding from the Merck Foundation. The collaborative works with more than 70 organizations and agencies to build an infrastructure and strengthen community partnerships in communities and neighborhoods hit hardest by West Virginia’s opioid epidemic. This project will build on the collaborations developed in the first year of Great Rivers.
Since its inception, the Hearst Foundations have distributed more than 21,000 grants to nearly 6,000 organizations. The foundations’ goal is to “ensure that people of all backgrounds have the opportunity to build healthy, productive and inspiring lives.” This is the first award Marshall Health has received from the Hearst Foundations.