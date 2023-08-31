The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — On Thursday, leaders from Marshall Health, Marshall University and Mountain Health Network announced the creation of a new integrated academic health system at the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s annual business summit in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

In April of this year, Marshall University, Mountain Health Network and Marshall Health signed a letter of intent to create an integrated academic health system, now called Marshall Health Network Inc., according to Toney Stroud, vice president of strategic initiatives at Marshall University.

