HUNTINGTON — Cardiovascular disease, commonly known as heart disease, is still the number one killer in the U.S. and world over.
Its rates are particularly higher in the Appalachian region, according to doctors at Marshall Health and the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in Huntington. According to statistics, West Virginia ranks among the top three states in incidences of cardiometabolic diseases that include cardiovascular disease, obesity and Type 2 diabetes.
To help combat deadly cardio diseases, Marshall Health has recently established clinics as additional resources for heart health and to help ease the load on hospitals and emergency rooms.
“We now have a new rapid access chest pain clinic for those that have already gone to the emergency room and had emergent conditions excluded by the ER staff,” said Dr. Ellen Thompson, director of the Cardiology Fellowship Training Program at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. “They do the rule out and emergent procedures there at the hospital and anything that is lower risk, we let them be discharged early and come out of the hospitals and we will see them in the clinic.”
Thompson said this lowers patients’ hospital times, length of stays and the costs for both the hospitals and the patients.
“They are discharged early and we do the rest as an out-patient,” she said. “The question becomes is this chest pain cardiac, reflux or some other thing? As cardiologists, this is right in our lane, so they will send them here and we will determine is this cardiac and does it need other testing. We will order it and perform it without having to take up a hospital bed for a day or two to do that.”
There is also a new pulmonary hypertension clinic.
“We see patients with pulmonary hypertension, which is a deadly disease,” said Carlos Rueda, an assistant professor at Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, who is an advanced heart failure and transplant cardiology physician. “People with this condition are usually very sick, so it is good that we have this new clinic in the community to try to prolong their life and also make them feel better.”
Rueda, who is the only heart failure specialist in the area, says they also developed a more structural heart failure clinic.
“That is also for chronically ill patients that have some heart conditions that they develop at the end of heart failure as the heart gets weak,” he said. “We also have the monitor clinic for people with devices like pacemakers and defibrillators. We can monitor them remotely, trying to know how the patients are doing at home. We can analyze the devices in our clinic and try to prevent them from having to go to the hospital by treating them earlier, even before they start feeling some symptoms.”
Rueda says another new facility set to open is the infusion clinic.
“Basically what it does is, for patients that have heart failure and start developing fluid retention, we infuse them with IV medications, monitor them and make them peak for a couple of hours in the clinic and then we send them home,” Rueda explained. “This is also to try to prevent hospital admissions and also decrease their symptoms.”
Another clinic is the cardio oncology clinic.
“This is for people with cancer or who are undergoing treatment for cancer,” Rueda said. “Some of the chemotherapies have some side effects that can cause cardiac problems, like coronary heart disease or heart failure, so we see those patients to try to prevent in the future some problems by working directly together with the Cancer Center’s Oncology Department. These patients would be referred by the Cancer Center.”
The goal of all the clinics is to decrease re-admission to the hospital and keep people out of the hospital when possible, said Dr. Mark Studeny, professor and chairman of the Cardiovascular Department at Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
“These patients would most certainly already be seeing a cardiologist and it would be during an office visit or a planned office visit,” Studeny said. “Some of these patients may need to be seen weekly in the office to keep them out of the hospital. It would be directed by a cardiologist that may give them medicine to strengthen their heart a little bit to try prevent a patient from staying in the hospital for potentially days at a time.”
The clinics are for patients recently discharged from the hospital or referred by a cardiologist or hospital. Those patients can call 304-691-8500 to schedule an appointment.
For more information, visit marshallhealth.org.
“On the website are descriptions of what the doctors and clinics do, how they work and what patients can expect,” Thompson said. “Also there is additional information on heart health, healthy eating and so much more for patients.”