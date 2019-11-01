HUNTINGTON — In an effort to find a long-term parking solution for the growing Marshall University footprint around Cabell Huntington Hospital, the Marshall Board of Governors on Thursday approved the purchase of land to build a parking garage between Charleston and Columbia avenues in Huntington.
Marshall Health will purchase the land from Cabell Huntington Hospital for the assessed value of $996,000 using general reserve funds from the Marshall School of Medicine. The land is currently leased from the hospital by Marshall Health for parking.
Last week, the Cabell County Commission approved the issuance of tax-exempt bonds for the project.
The project is expected to cost anywhere from $15 million to $20 million, with an interest rate not to exceed 5% with a maximum 30-year payback term.
The parking structure will be located in the 1200 block of 15th Street, between Charleston and Columbia avenues at the Erma Byrd Center. It will have four levels with 700-plus parking spots.
A new east-west walkway from the new Fairfield Landing student housing will align with one staircase and elevator, which will be located near the entry to the new School of Pharmacy located on the property near Charleston Avenue.
A second staircase and elevator will be located at the corner of 15th Street and Columbia Avenue to accommodate users of the clinical center, as well as patients of the main Marshall Medical Center on Hal Greer Boulevard.
There will also be two security booths at either side of the structure.
The hospital will lease one floor of the garage, which will subsidize part of the project, said Beth Hammers, Marshall Health CEO. She said they hope to have the structure finished by this time next year.
In other action, the board approved an intent to plan for a Master of Science in Cyber Forensics & Defense program in the College of Science.
The degree meets a nationwide need for qualified cybersecurity professionals, and the university hopes it will help attract students to Marshall.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the projected average occupation growth rate for information security analysts is 32%, which is exponentially higher than the 5% growth rate projected for all occupations.
“Technology has changed our world,” Marshall President Jerome A. Gilbert said in a release. “And with that change has come the development of cybercrime and other vulnerabilities. This program will educate the next generation of individuals trained to identify and address those threats.”
The program is intended for individuals who are already working in the field, and is expected to be up and running in 2020. This will be the third graduate cyber degree offered at Marshall, but the only one that will be practitioner focused, with pathways for applicants who may have been out of school for a while and bring with them three or more years of documented work experience in digital forensics or information assurance/cybersecurity.
The program will be fed by the already-successful Bachelor of Science in digital forensics and information assurance. That program has grown 330% since 2013.
The board also accepted the audited financial report for fiscal year 2018-19 and an investment earnings report, along with approving the university to evaluate the investment management firm to see if it might be worth changing firms.
The university will also look into refunding or refinancing of its outstanding bonds in order to take advantage of historically low interest rates.
Fred Williams, attorney with Steptoe & Johnson PLLC, told the finance committee the 2017 tax law requires tax-exempt bonds be paid in full before other tax-exempt bonds are issued, but he believes that even if the university couldn’t pay off the bonds, the refunding would still save significant money because of how low the interest rates are now — freeing up funding for capital projects.
The university’s bond rating was also just affirmed as the best it can be by Finch Ratings.
In other business, the board continued its effort to review and update university policies with a discussion of 12 academic, financial and administrative policies.
Other information items included:
- The total completion of the renovation of the Memorial Student Center lobby has been pushed back to late December. The main lobby will be finished in time for the Memorial Fountain Ceremony on Nov. 14; however, the new staircase will not be finished due to a delivery delay of some parts.
- The university has hired Jim Rohr and Casey Robinson to serve as interim director and co-director of the Brad Smith Business Incubator in the 3rd Avenue Visual Arts Center.
- The university is searching for a director for the new aviation program.
