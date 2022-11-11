Judd Holcomb, of Weston, W.Va., right, sits with Dr. Raj K. Khanna ahead of a dental procedure Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, during a Veterans Day event created to give free dental care to veterans and their families.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall Health provided free dental care to dozens of West Virginia military members, retirees, veterans and their families Friday as a thanks for their service to America.
Dubbed “Stars, Stripes and Smiles,” the event took place throughout the day at Marshall Dentistry and Oral Surgery in Huntington. It was made possible through an $80,000 grant from the Highmark West Virginia Charitable Fund for Health.
Through the grant, the Marshall Health dentistry staff was able to provide comprehensive dental treatment to about 50 people.
Judd Holcomb, of Weston, West Virginia, has about 22 years of military service, with about eight years of active service. He is a member of the West Virginia National Guard. As a civilian, he works with the Federal Bureau of Investigations.
When his sister, who was involved in helping develop the event, let him know about it, he signed up for the opportunity right away.
Although Holcomb received basic services, a teeth cleaning and cavity filling, he is underinsured and the event saved him hundreds of dollars.
“Even with being on active duty and working through TRICARE and United Concordia, it’s very limited in the state of West Virginia, because they restrict who you can see and can’t see — especially in central West Virginia,” he said. “So this makes it a lot easier.”
Dr. Raj K. Khanna said the idea was born after Blue Cross announced it wanted to do an event to help the public. Marshall was given leeway on deciding who it wanted to serve and what medical issues to spend the money on.
“We’ve tried to reach out everywhere. We sent emails out and tried to reach out wherever we could,” he said. “The idea was to find veterans and their families who just couldn’t afford it because this is expensive. It’s been a huge success.”
Holcomb said it meant a lot to him that Marshall Health decided to use the event to focus on veterans who were in need.
“It shows patriotism,” he said. “And it shows they want to work with the veteran community.”
Khanna said unhealthy teeth can have an effect on a person’s overall health and self-image, but many patients don’t seek dental treatment because of the expense.
“We have patients who cannot get gainful employment because someone looks at their teeth and they are self-conscious about it,” he said. “Or future employers look at it and they kind of judge them differently. So it is so important to have a healthy smile.”
Khanna said sometimes medical groups do “grand events” where a patient arrives about 4 in the morning and gets all the medical work they need completed. Those events are hard for both the medical staff and the patients, who Khanna said sometimes camp overnight at the front doors of the facility to make sure they get a spot.
“Who would want to do that?” he said. “And it’s really hard to manage.”
The free services required advance appointments, which were filled through Marshall Health partnering with organizations and agencies to identify West Virginia military members and veterans in need of dental care prior to the event. Doing the event that way not only made it easier for the staff to manage the day, but it also provided a dignified environment for those in need.
A variety of services were provided Friday and were based on the individual’s need, ranging from preventive exams, X-rays and cleanings to extractions, fillings, dentures and more. Those who need continuing medical care for the issues addressed Friday will receive free follow-up care as well.
Stakeholders have hope Friday’s event was the first of many to follow in future years.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
