HUNTINGTON — Marshall Health is offering free sports physicals by appointment to middle and high school students from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Marshall Sports Medicine Institute, 2211 3rd Ave. in Huntington.

All students must bring their West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission or Ohio High School Athletic Association physical form filled out and signed by a parent or legal guardian. Make an appointment at https://bit.ly/41AN0Vd.

