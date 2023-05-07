HUNTINGTON — Marshall Health is offering free sports physicals by appointment to middle and high school students from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Marshall Sports Medicine Institute, 2211 3rd Ave. in Huntington.
All students must bring their West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission or Ohio High School Athletic Association physical form filled out and signed by a parent or legal guardian. Make an appointment at https://bit.ly/41AN0Vd.
Sports and camp physicals are available for $25 by appointment at MSMI and some Marshall Family Medicine locations. Walk-ins are welcome at the family medicine office in the Marshall University Medical Center, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and MSMI, Monday through Friday, 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.
Bring all documentation to the appointments, including camp forms and proof of insurance. If the student does not see a Marshall Health provider for primary care, bring immunization records.
For more information, contact the Marshall Sports Medicine Institute at 304-691-1880 or Marshall Family Medicine at 304-691-1100.
