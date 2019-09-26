HUNTINGTON — Cabell County’s ongoing HIV cluster, at 80 confirmed cases as of Monday, is more than just a learning experience for Marshall Health, the medical practice arm of Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
It has become a daily teaching moment in public health for young medical students, residents and even seasoned faculty, but the school isn’t simply observing events as they unfold.
Marshall’s Department of Internal Medicine is helping shoulder the county’s burden in treating HIV cases as they’re discovered, and untangling the tricky nuances of now treating the disease in a primarily transient and drug-addicted population.
“Our job is to do our very best to decrease the barriers to care,” said Dr. Kara Willenburg, chief of infectious diseases at the School of Medicine.
Treating HIV is nothing new for the medical school, having done so since HIV first appeared in the 1980s. HIV cases, normally uncommon, have never appeared as much at one time as in the current cluster — one of the largest, if not the largest, HIV events in state history.
It’s a matter of public health, but their mission as a medical school and health care provider is the same, Willenburg said: to connect everyone diagnosed with HIV to care, and to keep them consistently treated and medicated long term.
Most of Cabell County’s HIV diagnoses are made at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department or Cabell Huntington Hospital — both close partners of Marshall Health. At diagnosis, individuals are given an appointment for treatment, typically the next day, and connected to other public health services like the West Virginia Ryan White resources and the health department’s harm reduction program.
Treatment starts as soon as possible: a daily pill regimen that has, over years of development, become much more tolerable to take than in the early years of managing HIV, Willenburg said, except for some intestinal side effects in the first month. Once established in consistent treatment and medication, HIV patients are typically only seen twice a year for checkups and blood draws.
But keeping appointments, or living a stable life at all, is itself a change for the population that comprises Cabell County’s HIV cluster — predominantly intravenous drug users, of whom half are homeless and/or transient.
Treating them requires patience, Willenburg said, the willingness to give patients as many chances as possible to turn to treatment, and to be prepared to do so when they are ready.
That means being flexible and forgiving with patients. Where their clinic formerly had a “three strikes” policy of stopping treatment after too many missed appointments, that rule has since been changed.
“We don’t operate on that policy anymore,” Willenburg said. “If they no-show, we do our best to reorganize them. If their medication was lost or stolen, we can help them and connect them with the harm reduction program (at the health department).”
The population most affected by the cluster is often skeptical of medical professionals, meaning building a positive relationship with them as individuals makes it more likely they will return for the full treatment, Willenburg said.
Marshall Health recently added its own food pantry for patients, and can hand-hold them through the process of applying for Medicaid or getting a government-issued photo ID.
“It’s hard to take your medicine if you don’t have food to eat or a place to sleep,” Willenburg added.
These modern nuances in treating public health issues, both from the medical and social sides, is a valuable real-life learning experience for the Marshall students and residents involved, Willenburg said. These young learners are rotated into various roles within Marshall’s clinic and the health department to observe and lend a hand however it’s needed.
“We try to get them involved as much as we can because this is such a good learning experience,” Willenburg said.
Cabell County’s HIV totals are updated by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources at oeps.wv.gov/hiv-aids.