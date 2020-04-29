HUNTINGTON — Marshall Health is busy working on several projects, including renovating a Huntington apartment complex to house a new initiative for mothers in recovery from drug use disorder.
Marshall Health is purchasing an apartment complex to serve graduates of Project Hope for Women and Children. Beth Hammers, CEO of Marshall Health, told the Marshall University Board of Governors during a virtual meeting Thursday the apartment would be called Hope House and will house a new phase for mothers in the program.
The purchase price of about $200,000 and cost of rehab will be reimbursed by the West Virginia Ryan Brown Addiction Recovery and Prevention Fund, and Marshall Health is also applying for other grants, Hammers said.
Project Hope was also funded by the Ryan Brown Fund, which received more funding from the state legislature this past session. The program is a residential substance abuse disorder treatment program that keeps moms with their children.
Hammers said the hope is to open the new complex by July.
Marshall Health also decided to take advantage of less foot traffic inside the Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic and fix a longstanding issue of the building sinking, Hammer said. The $84,000 project will take about 30 days to complete.
Work also continues on a new parking garage in the 1200 block of 15th Street, between Charleston and Columbia avenues at the Erma Byrd Center. Hammers said the city approved of the purchase of 15 more square feet for the project, which means power lines will not need to be moved — a costly enterprise. She said they hope to have the new parking garage complete by December.
The parking garage is needed as Marshall’s presence grows in the area with the addition of graduate level apartments and the School of Pharmacy. The land was purchased by Marshall Health from Cabell Huntington Hospital. The garage will have four levels with 700-plus parking spaces.