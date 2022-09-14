HUNTINGTON — Steps are being taken for new development in Huntington’s Highlawn neighborhood.
During the annual West Virginia Brownfields Conference, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams revealed that Marshall University and the Huntington Municipal Development Authority together will issue a request for proposals for the property once eyed for the university’s baseball stadium.
Proposals will be sought from development firms and businesses for use of the 13 acres between 3rd and 5th avenues, which includes the former site for the stadium. Warehouses and parking lots for business development used to be on the land.
The Marshall Board of Governors approved a new capital statement in June, which included that the future stadium will be built in the 2200 block of 2nd Avenue, behind the softball team’s Dot Hicks Field.
The Huntington Municipal Development Authority will manage the development of the land for economic development in industries such as technology firms, advanced manufacturing, green economy firms, commercial businesses, hospitality and entertainment businesses, research and development institutions.
In other news, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has confirmed the former ACF Industries property on 3rd Avenue will receive a certificate of completion soon as remediation work has finished, Williams said. Now, the Huntington Municipal Development Authority is recruiting tenants and marketing the property for redevelopment.
Earlier this month, plans for Marshall University’s Robert C. Byrd Institute to be the first tenant at the ACF property were announced. With Mountwest Community and Technical College, RCBI will oversee a new welding and robotics technology training center.
Williams also announced funding to support the projects. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., secured $1.45 million in congressional dollars, pending approval of the fiscal year 2023 federal budget. The Huntington Municipal Development Authority will use the funds to renovate an existing building on the ACF site.
Capito and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., secured an additional $6 million in the federal budget for stormwater flooding around the ACF property.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
