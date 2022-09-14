The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

2020 0710 aerial 31.jpg
An aerial view of the former proposed site of Marshall University’s baseball stadium is seen on July 9, 2020.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Steps are being taken for new development in Huntington’s Highlawn neighborhood.

During the annual West Virginia Brownfields Conference, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams revealed that Marshall University and the Huntington Municipal Development Authority together will issue a request for proposals for the property once eyed for the university’s baseball stadium.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

