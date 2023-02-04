The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s College of Engineering and Computer Sciences will host a GenCyber Project Competition for high school students.

Registration should be completed by Feb. 24 at www.marshall.edu/gencyber/gencyber-competition. Projects are due by April 2, and the on-site or virtual presentations will take place on April 22.

