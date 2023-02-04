The computing project competition is offered through the GenCyber Adventure Zone Teacher Academy program and includes a $3,000 prize for first place, $2,000 for second place and $1,000 for third place.
Other participating teams will receive $500, and teacher mentors will receive half the award as a stipend.
The competition is open to all students in the region, even if the teacher mentor has not completed the GenCyber academy. It includes a preliminary online competition with a project developed at school throughout the school year, followed by a one-day, on-site competition at Marshall for 10 selected projects.
Project teams can have two to five students under the guidance of a teacher, and the project should be related to cybersecurity and/or computer science.
“This is a perfect opportunity for students and teachers to explore cybersecurity and computer science, which have excellent career opportunities,” said Husnu Narman, assistant professor of computer science and co-chair of training in Marshall’s Institute for Cyber Security. “Marshall is well equipped and thrilled to provide both the competition and the teacher academy to educators and students in our region who want to learn more about this exciting field.”
The competition is sponsored by Marshall’s Department of Computer Sciences and Electrical Engineering with support from the GenCyber Summer Camp grant from the National Science Foundation and the National Security Agency.
This year’s GenCyber Adventure Zone Teacher Academy will be offered June 12-16. Registration and materials are free, and it includes a $1,100 stipend for teachers. Learn more at www.marshall.edu/gencyber.
