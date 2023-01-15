Assistant professor Gregory Breeden speaks with students and their families as Marshall University welcomes students from the incoming class of 2027 on Saturday at the Arthur Weisberg Family Applied Engineering Complex in Huntington.
Kaleigh Welch, of Peytona, W.Va., speaks with assistant professor Gregory Breeden as Marshall University welcomes students from the incoming class of 2027 on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Arthur Weisberg Family Applied Engineering Complex in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University welcomed incoming Class of 2027 students to campus Saturday to celebrate their admission for the upcoming fall 2023 semester.
At the event at the school’s Arthur Weisberg Applied Engineering Complex students who were admitted for next fall had the opportunity to visit with professors from all colleges. They also could submit their enrollment deposit and meet with representatives from Housing and Residence Life and the Office of Student Financial Assistance. A photo booth was available for making memories.
Students and their families also were able to meet with Student Affairs before they headed to the Thundering Herd men’s basketball game Saturday evening against Old Dominion.
