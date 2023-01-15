The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University welcomed incoming Class of 2027 students to campus Saturday to celebrate their admission for the upcoming fall 2023 semester.

At the event at the school’s Arthur Weisberg Applied Engineering Complex students who were admitted for next fall had the opportunity to visit with professors from all colleges. They also could submit their enrollment deposit and meet with representatives from Housing and Residence Life and the Office of Student Financial Assistance. A photo booth was available for making memories.

