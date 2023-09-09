The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BLOX Marshall University.jpg
File photo | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia will return to Marshall University next week to host an Argument Docket.

In honor of anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787, the Supreme Court visits Marshall every few years in mid-September. The arguments will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you