HUNTINGTON — The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia will return to Marshall University next week to host an Argument Docket.
In honor of anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787, the Supreme Court visits Marshall every few years in mid-September. The arguments will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.
“I’m thrilled to bring the court back to the Marshall campus,” said Chief Justice Beth Walker in a press release. “Our court is committed to transparency and civics education, and we invite Marshall students as well as local high school students and members of the public to attend. We want all West Virginians to understand how our court system works, and the appeals process is an important part of that system,”
The Supreme Court’s last visit was in 2019 before COVID-19. While the event is free and open to the public, advance registration is requested at https://bit.ly/3YCLJMP.
The court will hear both Rule 20 and Rule 19 arguments.
According to The West Virginia Rules of Appellate Procedure, cases suitable for Rule 20 Argument include but are not limited to: (1) cases involving issues of first impression; (2) cases involving issues of fundamental public importance; (3) cases involving constitutional questions regarding the validity of a statute, municipal ordinance, or court ruling; and (4) cases involving inconsistencies or conflicts among the decisions of lower tribunals.
The court will hear the Rule 20 Arguments, Jayson Nicewarner, et al. v. City of Morgantown at 10 a.m. and Roland F. Chalifoux, Jr., D.O., et al. v. West Virginia Board of Osteopathic Medicine, et al., No. 21-0902 at 11 a.m.
Cases suitable for Rule 19 argument include but are not limited to: (1) cases involving assignments of error in the application of settled law; (2) cases claiming an unsustainable exercise of discretion where the law governing that discretion is settled; (3) cases claiming insufficient evidence or a result against the weight of the evidence; (4) cases involving a narrow issue of law; and (5) cases in which a hearing is required by law.
At noon, the court will hear the Rule 19 Argument State of West Virginia v. Shane Eric Hagerman, No. 22-0219. 12:40 p.m. State of West Virginia ex rel. West Virginia Attorney General Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and Nathan R. Lyle v. Hon. Kenneth D. Ballard, Judge, and Hisel Bailey, No. 22-779, and West Virginia Attorney General Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and Nathan R. Lyle v. Hisel Bailey, No. 22-781.
Marshall University is named after former Chief Justice John Marshall — the longest-serving chief justice in U.S. history — who served on the court from 1801 to 1835. He died two years before Marshall Academy was formed in 1837.
The argument will be broadcast live online at https://www.youtube.com/c/wvsupremecourt.
A recording of the arguments will be available later via links on the Supreme Court Calendar and Docket page at http://www.courtswv.gov/supreme-court/calendar/2023/dockets/09-13-23ad.html. All documents filed in the cases are available on the page.
Marshall University will also host multiple events during September for its annual constitution celebration.
“One important part of a college education involves preparing students to exercise the rights and responsibilities of citizenship,” said Montserrat Miller, Ph.D., executive director of the Drinko Academy. “During our annual U.S. Constitution Celebration, we offer non-partisan programs designed to build student appreciation for the culture of democratic self-government. Our republican system of government — at the local, the state, and the national levels — depends on informed citizen participation.”
The 2023 events include the following:
- Amicus Curiae Lecture Series on Constitutional Democracy “The Nation that Never Was: Reconstructing America’s Story” with Kermit Roosevelt III, of University of Pennsylvania Law School at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 12, in the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall
- Open Quoits Tournament. Students, faculty, staff and alumni teams vie for WV State Quoits Championship from 4-6 p.m., Monday, Sept.18 through Thursday, Sept. 21, at Buskirk Field. Sign up to play at:
- National Voter Registration Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Memorial Student Center Plaza
- Dan O’Hanlon Essay Competition Awards Ceremony at 5 p.m., Monday, Sept. 25, in the Simon Perry Center for Constitutional Democracy, Old Main Room 314
- First Amendment Forum (in collaboration with the Office of the President) at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 27, in the Francis Booth Experimental Theatre, Joan C. Edwards Playhouse
- Media Quoits Challenge at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, with local journalists, elected officials and civic leaders vs. campus teams