HUNTINGTON — For those wanting to plan the perfect wedding or special event — and get a lot of help all at once —the fifth annual Bridal and Special Event Expo inside Marshall University’s Memorial Student Center on Sunday was the place to be.
Jennifer Seay, of Barbourville, and her mom, Paula Seay, were two of about 200 people who attended the expo. Jennifer Seay is getting married July 18 and said it really helps to have several of one’s planning needs all in one place.
“I got a lot of stuff planned, but I am still trying to figure out the rest,” she said. “There are a lot of details you don’t realize until you get into it.”
Vendors in attendance included florists, decorators, photographers, dress designers and shops, caterers, venue options, spas, DJs, travel agents, hotels and more.
“We have already met several people we didn’t even know existed,” Jennifer Seay said. “We didn’t know there was a cake designer in Kenova, as well as other vendors from Ashland, Milton and Hurricane that we didn’t know about. There is so much here.”
“Our expo is truly a one-stop shop for all your special event needs, whether it’s an elaborate affair such as a wedding reception or a small holiday party, and everything in between,” said William “Tootie” Carter, director of operations for the student center. “What sets us apart from other events is not only do we showcase our 30-plus vendors, we also showcase our facilities. All of our venues can accommodate from five to 500 guests, and Sodexo, our exclusive catering partner, is here to discuss all food options. It’s a little different from a typical bridal expo because we are also reaching out to those wanting to plan special events.”
Shefali Khanna, a Marshall medical student, said she has picked her ring for her wedding and wanted to come to the expo to start the first planning phase.
“I am mainly looking for a venue today, but they also have florists, make-up artists, cake designers and dress shops that I can check out, too,” she said. “For someone who has literally no experience in planning a wedding, this event is perfect.”
Brandy Hughey, an advertising representative with Wilma’s Dress Shop, said the event allows vendors to get to know each other and support each other.
“We love being here with everyone and want to let them know that we have one shop in Ashland and one shop in Grayson, Kentucky,” she said. “We have great deals on all of our bridal stuff, including wedding gowns, tuxedos and jewelry. We want to make sure every bride and groom has their perfect wedding day.”
The sponsors for the expo event included Sodexo Catering, Bravo-Live DJ and Kindred Communications.
Those who were unable to attend can contact Carter within the next 10 business days for a 50% discount on space at a Marshall facility for a future event.
For more information, call Carter at 304-696-2528 or email carterw@marshall.edu. You can also visit www.marshall.edu/msc/bridalexpo/ for additional information about the expo.